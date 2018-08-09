Indians' Leonys Martin: Heads to DL
The Indians placed Martin (illness) on the 10-day disabled list Thursday.
Cleveland officially listed a "non-baseball condition" as the reason for Martin's placement on the DL, with initial reports Wednesday suggesting that the outfielder was dealing with an upset stomach. Given the Tribe's decision to move him to the DL a day later, it seems Martin may be dealing with something more significant. Expect the team to issue an update on the extent of Martin's setback in the coming days, which should provide clarity on whether he'll be ready to return to the big club when first eligible Aug. 18. Greg Allen was recalled from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...