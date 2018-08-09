The Indians placed Martin (illness) on the 10-day disabled list Thursday.

Cleveland officially listed a "non-baseball condition" as the reason for Martin's placement on the DL, with initial reports Wednesday suggesting that the outfielder was dealing with an upset stomach. Given the Tribe's decision to move him to the DL a day later, it seems Martin may be dealing with something more significant. Expect the team to issue an update on the extent of Martin's setback in the coming days, which should provide clarity on whether he'll be ready to return to the big club when first eligible Aug. 18. Greg Allen was recalled from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories