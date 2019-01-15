Indians' Leonys Martin: Healthy as spring approaches
Martin said Friday that he has made a full recovery from the bacterial infection that forced his emergency hospitalization Aug. 7, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Martin required medical attention after developing the life-threatening illness following his final plate appearance of the Indians' game against the Twins that day, noting that he "blacked out" before waking up in the hospital. The infection produced intense pain and resulted in Martin being shut down for the rest of the 2018 campaign, but after months of rest, the 30-year-old has enjoyed an otherwise normal offseason and feels ready to resume his career this spring. After re-signing with the Tribe on a one-year, $3 million deal shortly after the past season ended, Martin should get the opportunity to vie for a starting role in an unsettled Cleveland outfield.
More News
-
Indians' Leonys Martin: To have normal offseason•
-
Indians' Leonys Martin: Inks one-year deal with Cleveland•
-
Indians' Leonys Martin: Will not return this season•
-
Indians' Leonys Martin: Released from hospital•
-
Indians' Leonys Martin: No timeline for return•
-
Indians' Leonys Martin: Dealing with serious illness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
Who are the prospects worth knowing in Fantasy Baseball? Scott White shares his top 100, taking...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...