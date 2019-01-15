Martin said Friday that he has made a full recovery from the bacterial infection that forced his emergency hospitalization Aug. 7, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Martin required medical attention after developing the life-threatening illness following his final plate appearance of the Indians' game against the Twins that day, noting that he "blacked out" before waking up in the hospital. The infection produced intense pain and resulted in Martin being shut down for the rest of the 2018 campaign, but after months of rest, the 30-year-old has enjoyed an otherwise normal offseason and feels ready to resume his career this spring. After re-signing with the Tribe on a one-year, $3 million deal shortly after the past season ended, Martin should get the opportunity to vie for a starting role in an unsettled Cleveland outfield.