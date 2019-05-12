Indians' Leonys Martin: Hitting ninth again
Martin will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Martin will hit at the bottom of the order for the third game in a row as the Indians experiment with him as a de facto second leadoff hitter. The low placement in the lineup didn't hinder Martin in Saturday's 3-2 loss, as he went 2-for-4 with a home run while driving in both of the Tribe's runs on the day.
More News
-
Indians' Leonys Martin: Benched in series finale•
-
Indians' Leonys Martin: Returns to starting nine•
-
Indians' Leonys Martin: Expected back Tuesday•
-
Indians' Leonys Martin: Remains sidelined•
-
Indians' Leonys Martin: Sitting due to hamstring issue•
-
Indians' Leonys Martin: Nursing tight hamstring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...