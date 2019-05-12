Martin will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Martin will hit at the bottom of the order for the third game in a row as the Indians experiment with him as a de facto second leadoff hitter. The low placement in the lineup didn't hinder Martin in Saturday's 3-2 loss, as he went 2-for-4 with a home run while driving in both of the Tribe's runs on the day.