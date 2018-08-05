Indians' Leonys Martin: Homers again
Martin went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday against the Angels.
Martin took Felix Pena deep in the sixth inning to record his 11th home run of the season and second with his new club. Since being traded from the Tigers to the Indians on July 31, Martin has gone 4-for-8 with three runs scored and three RBI. Though the move bumped him from batting leadoff to last in the order, Francisco Lindor, Michael Brantley and Jose Ramirez will bat directly after him, which should lead to improved run scoring potential.
More News
-
Indians' Leonys Martin: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Indians' Leonys Martin: Dealt to Cleveland•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Collects base knock vs. Indians•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Gets breather Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Activated from disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...