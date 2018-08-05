Martin went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday against the Angels.

Martin took Felix Pena deep in the sixth inning to record his 11th home run of the season and second with his new club. Since being traded from the Tigers to the Indians on July 31, Martin has gone 4-for-8 with three runs scored and three RBI. Though the move bumped him from batting leadoff to last in the order, Francisco Lindor, Michael Brantley and Jose Ramirez will bat directly after him, which should lead to improved run scoring potential.

