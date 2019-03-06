Martin has gone 8-for-16 with a pair of home runs and three RBI through his first six Cactus League games.

Back to full health after dealing with a life-threatening bacterial infection last August that resulted in an extended hospital stay, Martin looks well on his way to sewing up an everyday role this spring, barring any late additions to the Cleveland outfield. Martin served as the Tribe's leadoff man in his most recent start Tuesday against the White Sox and could find himself atop the order early during the regular season if Francisco Lindor (calf) opens on the year on the injured list.