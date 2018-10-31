Martin (illness) signed a non-guaranteed one-year, $3 million contract for 2019 with Cleveland on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

This deal will avoid arbitration for Martin after the outfielder was sidelined for the last seven weeks of the season due to a serious bacterial infection that caused him to spend some time in the hospital. That ailment occurred just a week after the Indians traded for Martin from Detroit, so he only played in 84 games in 2018. He wound up slashing .255/.323/.425 with 11 home runs, 33 RBI and seven stolen bases, and will have a chance to lock down the starting spot in center field come spring training.

