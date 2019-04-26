Martin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Astros.

Martin uncorked a solo homer over the fence in right field during the third inning, handing the Indians an early 1-0 lead. Entering Thursday's contest, the 31-year-old hadn't secured an extra-base hit since April 16, so his fourth homer of the year was a welcome sight. He's batting .256 with seven RBI through 23 games in 2019.

