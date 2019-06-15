Martin went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Friday's game against the Tigers.

Martin handed his team a two-run lead in the fourth inning with a three-run blast to right field, his ninth long ball of the season. However, the 31-year-old is slashing a dismal .206/.285/.358 through 60 games this season, so he's seen his fair share of struggles at the plate to this point.