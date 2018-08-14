Martin is in stable condition while battling a serious bacterial infection but the Indians have not considered a timeline for his return to baseball activities.

Martin's condition was at one point considered life-threatening but he has made considerable progress and is expected to make a full recovery. Given the severity of the issue and the slow rate at which he's expected to continue to progress, however, it doesn't appear that the Indians plan on him being able to return this season.

