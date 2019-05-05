Martin was removed during the ninth inning of Saturday's win over the Mariners with a tight hamstring, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Manager Terry Francona indicated it may have been a precautionary exit for Martin given the cold and wet conditions, but it's nonetheless worth keeping an eye on. The 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day for the time being.

