Martin will sit for the second day in a row Wednesday against the Twins.

Martin has sat for three of the first seven games since being traded to Cleveland at the deadline. In the first two, which both came against the left-handed Adalberto Mejia, Rajai Davis got the start in center. This time, Martin will sit against the right-handed Jake Odorizzi, with Brandon Guyer getting the call.

