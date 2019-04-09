Martin went 1-for-3 and led off the game with a homer during Cleveland's 8-2 win over the Tigers on Tuesday.

Martin got the Indians off to a quick start by pulling the second pitch of the game into the right-field seats. The 31-year-old entered the game only 4-for-27 on the season, and this was his first homer and RBI of 2019. He'll need to build on this effort to remain installed as the Cleveland leadoff hitter.