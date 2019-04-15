Martin went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs in a 9-8 loss to the Royals on Sunday.

The Indians outfielder led off the game with a homer and then added two singles later. Martin has displayed a lot of power over the last week with a double and three homers. He is batting .271 with a .928 OPS, three homers, four RBI, seven runs and a steal this season.