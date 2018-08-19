Indians' Leonys Martin: Released from hospital
Martin (illness) was released from the hospital Sunday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti relayed that there isn't a timeline for Martin to return to baseball activities, but the fact that the outfielder is no longer hospitalized is welcome news after he was said to be dealing with a life-threatening bacterial infection. Because of the toll the infection took on his body, Martin could require several weeks to get back into playing shape, which might make it difficult for him to return to the field in 2018.
