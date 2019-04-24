Martin will start in center field and hit second Wednesday against the Marlins, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

With Francisco Lindor back from the injured list and slotting in as the Indians' new leadoff man, Martin has transitioned to a regular role in the two hole. While hitting second over the past three contests, Martin has gone 3-for-12 with four runs scored. Slotting in between Lindor and Jose Ramirez in the order should continue to yield plenty of run-scoring opportunities for the center fielder.