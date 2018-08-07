Martin is not in the lineup against the left-handed Adalberto Mejia and the Twins on Tuesday.

The only other time Martin has sat since joining Cleveland was also against Mejia back on Aug. 1. It remains to be seen whether the team intends to platoon their new center fielder or he's just happened to be given off days both times they've faced a lefty so far. Rajai Davis will get the start in his place.