Indians' Leonys Martin: Sitting due to hamstring issue
Martin (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Martin exited late in Saturday's 5-4 victory with a tight hamstring, but at this time, the issue isn't viewed as something that will likely result in a trip to the 10-day injured list. Instead, manager Terry Francona expressed optimism that after a day or two of rest to make sure the hamstring problem doesn't worsen, Martin should be ready to rejoin the lineup. Jordan Luplow will replace Martin in center field in the series finale.
