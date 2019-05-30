Martin is not in the lineup Thursday against the White Sox, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Martin will retreat to the bench for the second time in three games as the Indians face another left-hander in Manny Banuelos. Given his .495 OPS against southpaws this season (compared to his .722 OPS against right-handers), Martin could continue to sit against same-handed pitchers. Oscar Mercado is starting in center Thursday, with Greg Allen getting the nod in left field.