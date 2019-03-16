The Indians have named Martin their starting center fielder, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

After reporting to camp healthy following his recovery from a serious bacterial infection that sidelined him late last season, Martin always looked to have the inside track on the everyday center-field role. The Indians' lack of meaningful additions to the outfield aided Martin's claim to the starting gig more so than anything else, but the 31-year-old has made the decision easy for the Tribe by going 10-for-31 at the dish with two home runs in Cactus League play. Martin has often been deployed as the Indians' leadoff man this spring and could slot in atop the order on Opening Day if Francisco Lindor (calf) is forced to open the campaign on the injured list.

