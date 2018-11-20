Martin (illness) was officially cleared for regular offseason strength training and conditioning Tuesday, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.

Martin suffered a major health scare in August and he spent time in the hospital while battling a life-threatening illness. Although he was shut down for the remainder of the 2018 season a few months ago, he was finally cleared to take part in normal offseason activities and will be at 100 percent for the start of spring training. Martin is in line to serve as Cleveland's starting center fielder for the 2019 campaign after inking a one-year deal at the end of October.

