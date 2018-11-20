Indians' Leonys Martin: To have normal offseason
Martin (illness) was officially cleared for regular offseason strength training and conditioning Tuesday, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.
Martin suffered a major health scare in August and he spent time in the hospital while battling a life-threatening illness. Although he was shut down for the remainder of the 2018 season a few months ago, he was finally cleared to take part in normal offseason activities and will be at 100 percent for the start of spring training. Martin is in line to serve as Cleveland's starting center fielder for the 2019 campaign after inking a one-year deal at the end of October.
More News
-
Indians' Leonys Martin: Inks one-year deal with Cleveland•
-
Indians' Leonys Martin: Will not return this season•
-
Indians' Leonys Martin: Released from hospital•
-
Indians' Leonys Martin: No timeline for return•
-
Indians' Leonys Martin: Dealing with serious illness•
-
Indians' Leonys Martin: Heads to DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...