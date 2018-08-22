Manager Terry Francona said Wednesday that Martin (illness) will not play again this season. He added that Martin is recovering just fine but the doctors want him to concentrate on returning to full health instead of ramping up baseball activity, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Martin was recently released from the hospital after fighting a life-threatening bacterial infection. Clearly his return to full health is more important than baseball, so the organization doesn't want to take any chances with Martin. He should be completely operational for spring training in 2019.