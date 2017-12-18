Bonilla (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Indians on Monday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Bonilla spent the majority of last season with the Reds before being cut loose at the start of September. He split time between Triple-A Louisville and the big club, posting a respectable 3.59 ERA across 62.2 innings with the Bats, but struggled to an 8.10 ERA across 36.2 innings with Cincinnati. Assuming he's over the elbow issue that sidelined him towards the end of last season, the 27-year-old will get a shot to compete for a roster spot in spring training, though he'll likely open the season as organizational pitching depth.