Allen will be optioned to Triple-A Columbus after he lasted 1.1 innings and gave up six runs on five hits and a walk during his start Wednesday in Cleveland's 10-2 loss to Minnesota, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Heading into the outing, Allen's was already hanging on to his rotation spot by a thread after he posted a 6.91 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over his first four starts. He quickly squandered any remaining goodwill Wednesday, serving up home runs to three of the first four batters he faced. After getting out of the first inning down 4-0, Allen retired only one of the three batters he faced in the top of the second before he was mercifully yanked from the contest. With the minor-league season set to begin next week, Cleveland will send Allen to Columbus to work on the command issues that have plagued him so far in 2021. Long reliever Cal Quantrill looks like the top candidate to replace Allen as Cleveland's No. 5 starter.