Allen is scheduled to start Monday's game in Tampa Bay.
Allen is getting a second turn through the rotation after he was called up from Triple-A Columbus last week to start the second half of a doubleheader with the Tigers. In his first outing with the big club since April 28, Allen worked 3.2 innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks. Allen could end up holding down a spot in the Cleveland rotation until the team gets one of Shane Bieber (shoulder), Zach Plesac (thumb) or Aaron Civale (finger) back from the injured list.