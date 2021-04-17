Allen (1-2) took the loss Friday as Cleveland fell 10-3 to the Reds, coughing up five runs (four earned) on three hits over two-plus innings. He struck out two.

After tossing two perfect innings to begin the game, the wheels came off for Allen in the third following a Jose Ramirez error as he hit a batter and unleashed a wild pitch, with all five of the runners that reached against him eventually coming around to score. The rookie southpaw now carries a 5.25 ERA through three starts, but his 1.25 WHIP is a little more palatable. Allen faces a tough test in his next outing, set for Thursday at home against the Yankees.