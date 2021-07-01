Allen (1-5) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts across 3.2 innings, taking the loss in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus Detroit.

Cleveland gave Allen almost no support, as they mustered just three hits for the game. The southpaw continues to struggle in 2021, with an 8.38 ERA at the major-league level and an 11.72 ERA with Triple-A Columbus. Once Cleveland's rotation is healthier, Allen will likely head back to the minors. He tentatively lines up for a tough start in Tampa next week.