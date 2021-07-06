Allen yielded five runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.1 innings in Monday's loss to the Rays. He failed to record a strikeout and did not factor in the decision.

Most of the damage against Allen came on Brandon Lowe's grand slam in the second inning. He's allowed eight home runs in his last four outings dating back to April and his ERA is now up to 9.13 through 22.2 innings this season. The 24-year-old had taken a loss in his previous four outings but he maintained his 1-5 record Monday. It's unclear if Allen will get another turn in the rotation before the All-Star break.