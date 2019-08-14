The Indians recalled Allen from Triple-A Columbus prior to Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

The other piece involved in the three-team deadline deal that also landed Franmil Reyes and Yasiel Puig in Cleveland, Allen will move up to the big club for the first time since that July 30 trade. While the Indians intend to continue developing Allen as a starter, he'll presumably work out of the bullpen in what will likely be a short stay in Cleveland. The Tribe optioned one of their other long-relief options in Josh D. Smith to Triple-A to clear a spot on the active roster for Allen.

