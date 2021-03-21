Allen gave up two runs on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts over 4.2 innings in a "B" game Saturday against the Mariners, MLB.com reports.

Meanwhile Cal Quantrill struggled by giving up six runs in his spring start against the White Sox. However, Quantrill was given the major league start, so he could still be seen ahead in the competition for a rotation spot. Allen has outperformed Quantrill in the battle for the fifth starter role by allowing one run in nine innings with 11 strikeouts and one walk in major league games. Still, the Indians may not decide the final rotation spot until the final week of spring training.