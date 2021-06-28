Allen was called up by Cleveland on Monday and will likely start Thursday against Houston, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Allen won a job in the Opening Day rotation following a strong spring, but he was demoted after struggling to a 9.19 ERA in five April starts. Things have only gotten worse in the minors, as he owns an 11.72 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Columbus, striking out just 14.6 percent of opposing batters while walking 13.5 percent. He's expected to get another chance in the starting rotation nonetheless, though he's being called up three days prior to his scheduled start just in case he's needed as a bullpen arm. Kyle Nelson was optioned in a corresponding move.