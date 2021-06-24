site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Logan Allen: Removed from Thursday's start
Allen was scratched from Thursday's start with Triple-A Columbus for an unspecified reason.
Allen was sent down at the end of April and has made five minor-league starts since then. It's not clear whether the left-hander is dealing with an injury or when he could return to the mound.
