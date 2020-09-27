site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Logan Allen: Returns to alternate camp
Sep 27, 2020
Allen was optioned to the alternate training site Sunday.
Allen joined the big-league club Friday and delivered three scoreless during Saturday's contest, but he'll return to the alternate site in favor of a fresh arm. Adam Cimber was recalled in a corresponding move.
