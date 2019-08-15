Allen was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

Allen will head back to the minors after being recalled Wednesday and allowing three hits and three strikeouts over 2.1 innings against the Red Sox. The 22-year-old carries a 5.48 ERA through 64 innings pitched at the Triple-A level this season. Right-hander Phil Maton was recalled from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move.

