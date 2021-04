Allen (0-1) took the loss after allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings Monday against the Royals.

Allen turned in a decent first outing of the 2021 campaign, with his lone blemish occurring in the second inning on a two-run blast. Unfortunately for the southpaw, the Cleveland offense failed to put any runs up on the scoreboard. Allen will search for his first victory in his next scheduled start, which lines up for Monday against the White Sox.