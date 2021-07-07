Allen was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.
Allen started Monday's game against Tampa Bay and allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks in 3.1 innings. He didn't strike out any batters and didn't factor into the decision. The southpaw has now allowed at least four earned runs in four of his last five starts, and he posted a lackluster 9.13 ERA and 1.81 WHIP in 22.2 innings across seven starts during the first half of the season. He'll attempt to right the ship in the minors, while right-hander DJ Johnson's contract was selected as part of a corresponding move.