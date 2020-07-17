Allen was reassigned to the Indians' alternate training site Friday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Allen was able to compete for a major-league roster spot in spring training and summer camp, but he'll find himself on the outside looking in ahead of the regular season. However, the 23-year-old could be one of Cleveland's top options to fill in if their pitching staff suffers injuries. Allen posted a 6.18 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over nine appearances (four starts) with the Padres and Indians last season.