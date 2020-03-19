Play

Allen was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

Allen was in camp competing for a spot at the back of Cleveland's rotation, but his slim chance got even slimmer once the delayed season gave Mike Clevinger time to recover from his knee injury by the time play resumes. With a career 4.76 ERA in 107.2 Triple-A innings to go with his 6.18 ERA in 27.2 big-league innings, he has more to prove at the highest levels before being trusted as a fantasy option.

