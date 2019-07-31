Indians' Logan Allen: Shipped to Cleveland in Bauer trade
Allen and Franmil Reyes were acquired by the Indians from the Padres on Tuesday in a three-team trade that sends Trevor Bauer to the Reds, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Allen was optioned to Triple-A over the weekend and will finish his Padres tenure with a 6.75 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 14:13 K:BB over 25.1 innings. The Padres will receive outfield prospect Taylor Trammell in return, while Yasiel Puig will also join the Indians from the Reds. Allen has pitched as both a starter and a reliever with the Padres but seems likely to be used out of the bullpen for the Indians, at least for this season.
