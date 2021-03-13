Allen has given up one run on two hits and zero walks while striking out eight over five innings (two appearances) this spring.

Allen is battling for one of Cleveland's final two rotation spots, and so far he has been hard to overlook. Per Joe Noga of Cleveland.com, Allen came to camp in much better shape than in previous years, supposedly shedding 35 pounds over the offseason. His slider has been the key to his success this spring, as it has been more crisp than in prior years thanks to a new grip, and has been a major problem thus far for right-handed hitters. Cleveland has not tipped its hand, but the expectation is that Triston McKenzie will be the No. 4 starter while Allen and Cal Quantrill compete for the final spot. Allen has had better results than Quantrill, but Quantrill had a better track record prior to this small Cactus League sample.