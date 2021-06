Allen will start Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The left-hander was promoted Monday with the expectation he'd start Thursday against the Astros, but he'll be pushed up a day after Tuesday's game was postponed. J.C. Mejia, Tuesday's scheduled starter, was fully warmed up before the game was called, prompting him to be pushed to Thursday while Allen receives a more attractive matchup in the twin bill.