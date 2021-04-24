Allen (1-3) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk in 2.1 innings versus the Yankees. He struck out one.

Cleveland gave Allen a 3-0 cushion after the first inning, but he gave it back in the second on home runs by Aaron Hicks and Rougned Odor. Giancarlo Stanton then hit a go-ahead homer in the third inning before Phil Maton relieved Allen. Through four starts, Allen has a 6.28 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB across 14.1 innings. He'll try to keep the ball in the yard better Wednesday versus the Twins.