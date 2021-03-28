Allen will pitch April 5 against the Royals, though it's undecided if he'll start or follow an opener, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The 23-year-old has secured a spot on Cleveland's rotation to open the season, but the team is still deliberating on whether to utilize him as a bulk pitcher or traditional starter. Regardless, Allen should see significant innings to begin the season after allowing one run with an 18:3 K:BB over 14 innings during spring training.