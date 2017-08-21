Play

Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Approaching activation from DL

Chisenhall's (calf) activation from the disabled list has been delayed due to the upcoming birth of his child.

Chisenhall had been on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus, where he'd gone 3-for-8 with a home run over three games. While he figures to be in full health, Cleveland will wait to bring him off the DL so that he can be with his family. Now that Jay Bruce is a member of the club, Chisenhall will likely take on a reserve role in the outfield upon his activation.

