Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Assignment set for Sunday
Chisenhall (calf) will begin his rehab assignment Sunday as the designated hitter for Double-A Akron, The Associated Press reports.
The Tribe was hopeful Chisenhall could get back into live action by early next week, but Saturday's workout went so well that the club feels he's ready to go. According to the AP, the injured outfielder is itching so much to get back on the field that Chisenhall has offered to play multiple infield positions while on assignment -- for the record, the 28-year-old came into the league as a third baseman. A timeline for his return should become clear as the week rolls along.
More News
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: On cusp of rehab assignment•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Not ready for rehab assignment•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Making strides in rehab•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Returns to BP•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Back to baseball activities but still weeks away•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Placed on DL•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...