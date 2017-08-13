Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Assignment set for Sunday

Chisenhall (calf) will begin his rehab assignment Sunday as the designated hitter for Double-A Akron, The Associated Press reports.

The Tribe was hopeful Chisenhall could get back into live action by early next week, but Saturday's workout went so well that the club feels he's ready to go. According to the AP, the injured outfielder is itching so much to get back on the field that Chisenhall has offered to play multiple infield positions while on assignment -- for the record, the 28-year-old came into the league as a third baseman. A timeline for his return should become clear as the week rolls along.