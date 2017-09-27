Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Available to play Wednesday
Chisenhall (calf) is available from the bench Wednesday against the Twins, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
In addition to being available to play Wednesday, Chisenhall is expected to return to the lineup for Thursday's series finale against Minnesota. Chisenhall has been out since Sept. 14 with a sore calf, but will be able to get back on the field as the Indians prepare for the 2017 postseason.
