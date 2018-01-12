Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Avoids arbitration

Chisenhall agreed to a one-year, $5,587,500 deal with the Indians on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.

Chisenhall appeared in 82 games last season, slashing .288/.360/.521 with 12 home runs and 53 RBI. The outfielder dealt with a rash of injuries in 2017, including a calf ailment, concussion and shoulder issue that all caused him to miss an extended period of time. Looking ahead, he will likely remain in a platoon facing right-handers, but can't be counted on to provide a healthy amount of at-bats.