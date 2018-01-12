Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Avoids arbitration
Chisenhall agreed to a one-year, $5,587,500 deal with the Indians on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.
Chisenhall appeared in 82 games last season, slashing .288/.360/.521 with 12 home runs and 53 RBI. The outfielder dealt with a rash of injuries in 2017, including a calf ailment, concussion and shoulder issue that all caused him to miss an extended period of time. Looking ahead, he will likely remain in a platoon facing right-handers, but can't be counted on to provide a healthy amount of at-bats.
More News
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Not starting Sunday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Sits Friday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Held out Friday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Returns to action Thursday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...