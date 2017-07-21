Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Back to baseball activities but still weeks away
Chisenhall (calf) resumed initial baseball activities Friday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
It's good to see some progress on the rehab front for the embattled outfielder, although manager Terry Francona still thinks that Chisenhall is "weeks away" from a return to the lineup. This likely pushes his return date sometime into August, so look for Abraham Almonte and Brandon Guyer to platoon in right field until Chisenhall is good to go.
