Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Could face extended absence
Chisenhall (calf) will miss "considerable time" with the left calf strain, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Chisenhall landed on the disabled list Wednesday after being a late scratch from Monday's lineup. The specifics of the injury remain unclear at the point, but it appears as though the 29-year-old will be sidelined through the end of July, at least.
