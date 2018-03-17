Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Dealing with calf tightness

Chisenhall was scratched from Saturday's spring game with right calf tightness, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

The good news is the team is calling his removal from the lineup precautionary. Chisenhall should be considered day-to-day for now; more should be known about the severity of the issue following the conclusion of Saturday's contest. Conner Capel is batting ninth and playing right field in Chisenhall's place.