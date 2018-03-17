Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Dealing with calf tightness
Chisenhall was scratched from Saturday's spring game with right calf tightness, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
The good news is the team is calling his removal from the lineup precautionary. Chisenhall should be considered day-to-day for now; more should be known about the severity of the issue following the conclusion of Saturday's contest. Conner Capel is batting ninth and playing right field in Chisenhall's place.
More News
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Healthy to start spring training•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Avoids arbitration•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Not starting Sunday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Sits Friday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Held out Friday•
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....