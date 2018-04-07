Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Exits with calf injury
Chisenhall left Saturday's game against the Royals with a right calf injury, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Rajai Davis pinch hit for Chisenhall in the bottom of the second inning and took over in right field. The 29-year-old spent seven weeks on the disabled list with a right calf injury last season and also dealt with right calf tightness in spring training. Chisenhall's recent issues with the right calf are concerning, but he should be considered day-to-day until evaluated further.
